Why Hasn’t Christian Barmore Popped In Second Patriots Season?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Many expected Christian Barmore to take another developmental leap in his second season with the Patriots. After performing uncommonly well as a rookie defensive tackle in 2021, Barmore carried future Pro Bowler buzz into training camp.

And you could argue he was New England’s best player throughout the summer, especially during practices. But through three regular season games, the uber-confident Barmore hasn’t provided the impact that fans were hoping for. The 2021 second-round pick enters Week 4 with only seven quarterback pressures (four hurries, one sack) after amassing 48 in his rookie campaign, per Pro Football Focus. He also is seeing roughly the same amount of playing time as a sub-rusher, including a limited role in run defense.

So, what’s going on?

First of all, Barmore isn’t playing poorly — quite the opposite, in fact. He currently owns PFF’s 25th-best pass-rushing grade among interior D-tackles after finishing 24th last season, and his run defense grade is about the same as last season’s. So, from a statistical standpoint, Barmore more or less has picked up where left off in 2021, which is to say he still is a really good, promising player.

But that’s part of the problem. Barmore is one of the few elite talents on the Patriots defense, and other teams know it.

Opposing offenses caught on after a while last season. Teams essentially double-teamed Barmore, chipped Matthew Judon and dared New England to find pressure elsewhere. It proved to be a winning strategy.

Barmore finished the season with one of the highest double-team rates among defensive tackles, according to ESPN Stats & Info.