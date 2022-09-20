Why Jabrill Peppers Will Be Important Piece For Patriots’ Defense

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots were well-stocked at the safety position entering the 2022 season. That depth already has paid off.

In each of their first two games, the Patriots have been forced to play the entire second half without one of their starting-caliber safeties. In Week 1, it was Adrian Phillips who went down with a ribs injury just before halftime. On Sunday, Kyle Dugger was the victim. He suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of a 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not return.

Phillips’ injury proved to be minor, and he was back on the field the following week. It remains to be seen whether Dugger’s ailment will cause him to miss time.

Regardless, the Patriots have to be pleased about their decision to bring Jabrill Peppers aboard.

Peppers, New England’s fourth safety behind Devin McCourty, Phillips and Dugger, signed this offseason after three years in New York, where he played under ex-Giants head coach and current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge. The 26-year-old practiced sparingly this summer as he worked his way back from a torn ACL, but he’s already demonstrated his value in the opening fortnight of the regular season, bringing versatility and physicality to New England’s defense in his reserve role.

“He fits in really well,” linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said Tuesday in a video conference. “He was coming back from the knee injury, so he was just a little behind those guys getting out on the field. Dugg, AP, Dev — obviously, those guys have played together for a couple years, so he’s integrated really well with those guys. I think those help him just in terms of their experience and kind of helping him get to the right spots.

“But it’s hard to not notice his energy, his excitement, his love for football, how passionate he is out there on the field.”