Why Jakobi Meyers Sees ‘Real Rare Talent’ In Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO, Mass. — With Ty Montgomery landing on injured reserve Tuesday, the New England Patriots may begin using running back Rhamondre Stevenson more in the passing game.

Jakobi Meyers would be A-OK with that.

The veteran wide receiver raved about Stevenson after Wednesday’s Patriots practice, marveling at the second-year pro’s uncommon blend of size and skills.

“He’s a great player,” Meyers said. “A great player. I just feel like he can do so much, especially being that size. I feel like that’s a real rare talent of being big and skilled at the same time. He’s a great player. I feel like he’ll play for a long time.”

Most of Stevenson’s NFL contributions to date have come on handoffs, but Meyers has seen him make plays as a pass-catcher in practice since early in his rookie season. One such play reminded Meyers of Patriots great James White — the player whose role the now-injured Montgomery filled in Week 1.

“When he first got here, just in practice, I saw him catch a seam out of the backfield,” Meyers said. “That’s like a James White kind of play, you know what I mean? But he’ll go out there and give you a dead leg, catch a seam, take one to the crib. He’s a really talented player.”

It’s unclear how the Patriots plan to replace Montgomery, who won’t be eligible to return until Week 6 at the earliest.