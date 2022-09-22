Why Julian Edelman Doesn’t Want To Talk About Bucs Signing Cole Beasley

NESN Logo Sign In

With Tom Brady’s collection of pass-catchers diminished due to injuries and a suspension, the Buccaneers went out and signed a veteran slot receiver.

And much to the “chagrin” of the Super Bowl LIII MVP himself, it wasn’t Julian Edelman.

Tampa Bay brought on Cole Beasley, who had been a free agent ever since the Buffalo Bills released him at the turn of the new NFL year. Beasley seemingly had been waiting for the right opportunity for the 2022 season, and the 33-year-old on Wednesday admitted he wanted to play with Brady for “a long time.”

Edelman wasn’t very interested in talking about Brady’s newest weapon on the latest episode of “Inside the NFL.” The former New England Patriots star was a bit miffed he didn’t receive a buzz from his longtime quarterback when the Bucs were looking for receiver help.

“I don’t want to talk about this,” Edelman said on Paramount+. “They just signed Cole Beasley. I didn’t get a call.”

Edelman all but surely is joking, as all signs point to the three-time Super Bowl champion being very comfortable in retirement. That said, he’s never missed an opportunity to keep the door open for a potential NFL return.