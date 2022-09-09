Why Julian Edelman Is Concerned About Patriots’ New Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

Worried about the state of the New England Patriots’ revamped offense? Julian Edelman is right there with you.

During an appearance Friday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the former Patriots wide receiver admitted he’s concerned about New England’s offense, which struggled mightily this summer following the loss of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I do. I do share that concern,” Edelman said. “And it’s not a concern, but you’re always concerned when you lose your offensive coordinator and there’s a new guy coming in, regardless of who it is, with a young quarterback that you have in Mac Jones that had a successful rookie year. That second year is usually his biggest jump, and when he’s got to change play-callers in the middle of it, it wouldn’t matter if it was someone else that called offensive plays. It’s still going to be an effect and a learning experience for that relationship between the quarterback and the play-caller.”

With McDaniels now in Las Vegas, the Patriots’ new offensive brain trust is led by head coach Bill Belichick, offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Patricia was the primary offensive play-caller during training camp and the preseason, though Belichick has yet to reveal who will handle those duties once the regular season begins this Sunday.

Neither Patricia nor Judge, who radioed in plays during some training camp periods, has offensive play-calling experience. They have spent most of their careers coaching defense and special teams, respectively.

“We don’t know who the play-caller is,” Edelman said on WEEI. “I think it’s going to be a collaborative effort. I think it’s going to be Bill, Judge and Matty P. We all forget that Matty P started on offense. Bill has a thing where when coaches are coming in, he’ll cross-train them. He’ll throw a defensive coach on the offensive side, make him learn the offensive side of the ball for three or four years, and then he brings them back to defense. So it’s not like Matty P has no information or no knowledge of offense. This guy knows football.

“But it’s going to be a huge learning experience, and it’s going to have to happen fast, that relationship between whoever’s calling plays and your young quarterback that had a successful rookie season that has to build off that to gain and keep his confidence.”