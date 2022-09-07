Why Matthew Judon Doesn’t Admire, Won’t Praise Tua Tagovailoa

NESN Logo Sign In

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Matthew Judon had no interest in pumping Tua Tagovailoa’s tires ahead of this Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins season opener.

Before Wednesday’s Patriots practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Judon was asked what he admires about Tagovailoa, Miami’s polarizing third-year quarterback. The New England edge rusher said he respects Tagovailoa as a player, but that was all the praise he had to offer.

“I don’t really gotta admire his game,” Judon said. “I’ve just gotta face him. He’s an opponent. You’ve got to respect everybody you play. That’s the league we play in. You respect everybody. But I don’t really got praise for him. He’s a good quarterback. He fits their system. He’s a starter in this league. He knows how to make plays. He knows how to throw the ball.”

Judon later was asked whether he feels that way — respect, but not admiration — about all of his opponents.

“I think my mind for my opponents is more respect,” the Patriots’ 2021 sacks leader replied. “I think ‘admire’ is kind of a crazy word to use for an opponent. But I respect everybody in this league. From the long-snapper to the quarterback. Whoever is getting paid the most, whoever is getting paid the least, we all are one of the 53.

“Admire? I watch film on him. I respect him. I understand what he can do. But just, I don’t really — the definition of admire — I just don’t admire Tua. He’s a good quarterback, though.”

Judon was noticeably more effusive when discussing new Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, whom he called “a really good player” and “one of the better tackles in the league.” Asked about the keys to defending a quarterback like Tagovailoa, he only mentioned the QB’s left-handedness.