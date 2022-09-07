Why Matthew Judon Doesn’t Admire, Won’t Praise Tua Tagovailoa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Matthew Judon had no interest in pumping Tua Tagovailoa’s tires ahead of this Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins season opener.
Before Wednesday’s Patriots practice at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Judon was asked what he admires about Tagovailoa, Miami’s polarizing third-year quarterback. The New England edge rusher said he respects Tagovailoa as a player, but that was all the praise he had to offer.
“I don’t really gotta admire his game,” Judon said. “I’ve just gotta face him. He’s an opponent. You’ve got to respect everybody you play. That’s the league we play in. You respect everybody. But I don’t really got praise for him. He’s a good quarterback. He fits their system. He’s a starter in this league. He knows how to make plays. He knows how to throw the ball.”
Judon later was asked whether he feels that way — respect, but not admiration — about all of his opponents.
“I think my mind for my opponents is more respect,” the Patriots’ 2021 sacks leader replied. “I think ‘admire’ is kind of a crazy word to use for an opponent. But I respect everybody in this league. From the long-snapper to the quarterback. Whoever is getting paid the most, whoever is getting paid the least, we all are one of the 53.
“Admire? I watch film on him. I respect him. I understand what he can do. But just, I don’t really — the definition of admire — I just don’t admire Tua. He’s a good quarterback, though.”
Judon was noticeably more effusive when discussing new Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead, whom he called “a really good player” and “one of the better tackles in the league.” Asked about the keys to defending a quarterback like Tagovailoa, he only mentioned the QB’s left-handedness.
“It’s kind of tricky becuase he’s a left-hander, so it’s kind of flipped around from every other quarterback in the league,” Judon said. “But you’ve just got to go out there and play fundamental football and sound football against a guy like him.”
Judon isn’t the only apparent nonbeliever in Tagovailoa, who has yet to prove he can be a successful long-term NFL starter. Last season, the former Alabama star ranked 19th among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating, 18th in QBR, 21st in interception rate, 24th in yards per attempt and 25th in Pro Football Focus grade.
The Patriots, though, are winless against the Dolphins during Tagovailoa’s starting tenure, dropping three straight against their AFC East rivals for the first time in two decades. Tagovailoa has averaged just 152 passing yards per game in those three meetings, and his 81.9 cumulative passer rating is tied for his third-lowest against any opponent, but he’s burned the Patriots with his legs, with three of his six career rushing touchdowns coming against New England.
Judon and the Patriots will look to snap that losing streak when they visit Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.