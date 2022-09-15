Why Patriots Know Kyle Dugger Will Bounce Back From Week 1 Gaffe

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — An otherwise excellent Week 1 performance from Kyle Dugger was ruined by one disastrous misstep.

With the Dolphins facing a fourth-and-7 in the final minute of the first half, the Patriots’ promising third-year safety missed a tackle on Jaylen Waddle, taking out trailing linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in the process and springing the speedy wide receiver for a back-breaking 42-yard touchdown. The big-play score gave Miami a 17-point halftime lead, and New England never recovered, losing 20-7 in its regular-season opener.

Dugger was hard on himself in the postgame locker room, acknowledging he took a “terrible angle” on that pivotal play.

“I didn’t do my job, basically,” he lamented. “Really poor play by me.”

Outside of his one game-altering miscue, Dugger was one of the Patriots’ most impactful defenders against Miami, notching two tackles for loss and bringing down lightning-fast Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill three times in the open field. Devin McCourty expects much more plays like those from the soft-spoken 26-year-old moving forward.

Asked Thursday about Dugger’s error on the Waddle touchdown, McCourty said he has “a ton of confidence” that his young position mate will bounce back in Week 2. In fact, the veteran safety and longtime co-captain expects Dugger to be one of New England’s best defensive players this season.