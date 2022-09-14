Why This Patriots-Steelers Game Is Unprecedented In Bill Belichick Era

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — When the Patriots and Steelers renew their rivalry this weekend, they’ll be doing so after an abnormally long break.

New England’s visit to Pittsburgh on Sunday will occur just over three years since the last time Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin’s teams last squared off. The most recent Patriots-Steelers game occurred in September of 2019, when New England earned a 33-3 home victory. Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett combined for three receiving touchdowns that day, with Stephen Gostkowski going 4-for-4 on field goals. Tom Brady racked up 341 yards and three touchdown passes.

So, yeah, it was a while ago. And much has changed for both teams, most notably the departures of Brady and ex-Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In fact, Sunday’s game will mark the first time during the Belichick era that the Patriots will face the Steelers without having played them in the previous two seasons.

Belichick addressed the long layoff ahead of Wednesday’s practice in New England.

“I can’t remember the last time we’ve gone three years without playing the Steelers,” he said. “It seems like it’s been — a team we use to play every year. But, obviously, it’s been a little while. Some definite changes since the last time we saw them.”

For those interested, here are all the Patriots-Steelers matchups during the Belichick era, via The Football Database: