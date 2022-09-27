Why Tom Brady Thanked Ken Dorsey After Bills Coordinator’s Meltdown

NESN Logo Sign In

Another week, another anger-filled outburst in the NFL.

Tom Brady did the honors in Week 2, taking his frustration out on a pair of tablets as well as his helmet in the Buccaneers’ hard-fought win over the New Orleans Saints. It was Ken Dorsey who lost his cool this past week, as the Bills offensive coordinator slammed his headset and went berserk on piles of paper after Buffalo narrowly fell to the Miami Dolphins.

Dorsey’s tirade took some attention off Brady, who saluted the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums,” Brady said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “So thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

Brady went on to explain why he doesn’t have overwhelming remorse for letting his frustration boil over.

“I know exactly what he was feeling,” Brady said. “Absolutely. Well, there’s so much emotion. You feel like you’re in a battle out there and it’s a physical battle and it’s just so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out and I know it should be poised and yeah, there’s moments and sometimes it just boils over. I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know? And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. … Sometimes our emotions get the best of us and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything.”

Brady could be in store for another long day Sunday when Tampa Bay hosts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a primetime matchup. The same goes for Dorsey’s Bills, who will spend Week 4 in Baltimore to battle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.