Will Ty Montgomery Return To Patriots? Bill Belichick ‘Not A Doctor’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Ty Montgomery will miss at least the New England Patriots’ next four games after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Whether he’ll be able to return this season remains to be seen.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday whether he expects to have Montgomery back before the end of the 2022 campaign. Belichick said that will depend on the versatile running back’s recovery, on which he would not speculate.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said as the Patriots began preparations for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I don’t know. If he’s healthy, yeah, we’d bring him back, sure. If he’s healthy, we’d bring him back. How that’ll all turn out, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m not a doctor.”

Belichick followed up that final quip with an uncharacteristic smile.

It’s unclear whether Montgomery suffered a new injury during the Patriots’ season-opening 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins or aggravated the one that led to him being carted to the locker room in their preseason finale. Regardless, he’ll be unavailable until Week 6 at the earliest, as players placed on IR during the season must sit out a minimum of four games.

As the Patriots wait for Montgomery’s possible return, they’ll need someone else to fill his sizable role in the passing game. The 29-year-old played 21 offensive snaps against Miami as a de facto James White replacement. New England could broaden the scope of Damien Harris’ or Rhamondre Stevenson’s responsibilities, or trust those duties to a reserve back like Pierre Strong or J.J. Taylor.

Strong, a fourth-round rookie, was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Third-year pro Taylor is on the practice squad.