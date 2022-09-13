Would 49ers Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To Cowboys? Kyle Shanahan Answers

NESN Logo Sign In

In the least shocking news of the NFL’s opening weekend of 2022, San Francisco is already receiving questions about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade availability. A tad more surprising was 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s answer.

Coming off a opening weekend where both teams dropped to 0-1, the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have already seen the football world attempt to manifest a trade between them. San Francisco dropped their game to the Chicago Bears in a monsoon, while Dallas was beaten into submission by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future in the process. Given the 49ers’ insistence they’ll be sticking with second-year quarterback Trey Lance and keeping former starter Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline as the backup, questions have risen whether the team would be willing to ship Garoppolo out to Dallas.

Shanahan was asked Monday whether the 49ers would entertain a trade offer from the Cowboys for Jimmy G, his answer left the door open.

“Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything,” Shanahan told reporters, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “That never changes for any player or coach. We’ll always listen to anybody.”

Given Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ penchant for making headlines, it isn’t hard to envision Garoppolo in a classic white and blue Cowboys jersey. What it would take to land the former Super Bowl starter, and whether or not Dallas would be willing to pay the price are the big questions. As things stand, the boys will be led into battle by Cooper Rush against the defending-AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals while San Francisco will look to rebound at home against the Seattle Seahawks.