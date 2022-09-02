WWE Clash At The Castle Preview: Can Drew McIntyre Dethrone Roman Reigns?

Rey Mysterio continues his feud with The Judgement Day, and he’ll have former founder and leader, Edge, by his side, along with his son Dominik Mysterio in their corner. Edge made his return at SummerSlam to confront his former faction, and he has, predictably, cut his very self-indulgent promos. Edge’s nostalgia run just hasn’t done it for me. The 48-year-old former world champion takes himself too seriously for my liking and hasn’t done a lot to boost up this feud. His match against Damian Priest on Aug. 22 was a solid television main event match, but there isn’t much else of interest in this feud.

Beth Phoenix, who is married to Edge, did get involved on that Raw show, which signals a continuation of the feud. It would make sense due to Rhea Ripley looking like the biggest star out of this feud and giving a push to the 26-year-old from NXT Women’s Champion should be the direction WWE goes in. Whether she goes one-on-one against Phoenix would depend on if she is able to compete in a singles match. A six-person tag match would be guaranteed, and perhaps WWE finds someone else to join The Judgement Day to make it an eight-person tag. I could see Judgement Day winning and continuing their beatdown just to have Phoenix run in and help out her husband and the Mysterios.

Winners: The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

In the spirit of a big event in Wales, WWE have booked an Austrian wrestler against an Irish wrestler. In a seriousness, this should be a solid match. Gunther is a great worker, and Sheamus is underrated as an in-ring wrestler in his own right. However, Gunther should retain here, and this could open the door for Sheamus’ fellow Brawling Brutes member Butch to challenge for the belt. The two could reprise their 2019 NXT UK title match, back when they were Walter and Pete Dunne, respectively. And in the spirit of pushing young stars, Butch, 28, would do well as Intercontinental Champion, especially as WWE tries to restore respectability to the belt.

Winner: Gunther

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

That’s right, in the “Triple H” era, wrestlers are getting their first names back. That means you can Google the allegations of people like Matt Riddle that WWE tried to cover up. Yes, Samantha Tavel dropped her lawsuit against Riddle on July 13, 2021, but it hasn’t made watching him on television any more thrilling. Some fans are able to separate Matt Riddle, the person, from Matt Riddle, WWE wrestler. Where you stand on the “separate the art from the artist” type of debates is up to you, but it hasn’t made the build-up to this feud any more entertaining. Seth Rollins is on a hot run with his character and should win and move on to the world title scene, but WWE, even Paul Levesque, seems to like Riddle, so this could go either way.