NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts still has plenty to play for in the final games of the season.

The Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, hoping to end their current losing streak.

Bogaerts is still in the race for a batting title but can make some more Red Sox history this season as he sits fourth in most hits in team history before the age of 30 with 1,405.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.