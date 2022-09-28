Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts.

While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.

“Hopefully in these coming days,” Bogaerts said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I see the same thing that you guys see. That’s pretty much it.”

Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star, can opt-out of his current contract at the end of the season. The Red Sox have voiced they want Bogaerts to return, including manager Alex Cora who said recently that Boston is “going to be prepared to bring Xander back.”

Bogaerts has stuck to his regular tune, though, reiterating what he has said all season that his contract isn’t at the forefront of his mind and that once the season ends — the Red Sox’s last game is next Wednesday since they have been eliminated from postseason contention — he will begin to think about it.

“I have not… I have not even given any thought about that,” Bogaerts said, per Cotillo. “After the season is over, I’ll just see what’s best. I’m trying to finish strong before I think of that.”

Bogaerts will have to make a decision on if he will opt-out within five days of the World Series ending, according to Cotillo.