Xander Bogaerts continues his mission to win a batting title.

The Boston Red Sox split the two-game series with the Cincinnati Reds after losing Wednesday night by a score of 5-1.

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 for on the night to move his batting average to .317 as the American League batting title remains in reach.

