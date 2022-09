NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts continues to rack up the hits.

The Boston Red Sox dropped another game to the Tampa Bay Rays this season, losing 4-3 despite bringing a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning.

After his two-hit performance on Monday, Bogaerts now leads the American League in batting average at .317.

