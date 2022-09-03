Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi Suffers Wrist Injury, Makes Early Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees found themselves adding yet another name to their continuous list of injury concerns during their series opener on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi appeared to have suffered a right wrist injury mid-swing on the first pitch he saw during his at-bat against Rays pitcher Jeffrey Springs in the third inning. Benintendi immediately stepped out of the batter’s box, shortly joined by manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer as the 28-year-old made his way off the field.

During the game, the Yankees announced that Benintendi’s X-rays were negative and that the left-hander will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

X-rays on the right wrist of OF Andrew Benintendi were negative and he will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 3, 2022

In his first at-bat of the night, Benintendi doubled against Springs. Since joining the Yankees, the veteran of seven seasons is batting .239 with two home runs, eight doubles, and 12 RBIs in 112 at-bats for the leaders of the American League East.

Benintendi served as the second injury concern to a left-handed bat for the Yankees Anthony Rizzo, who sits runner-up for the Yankees home run lead this season, will not see any on-field action against the Rays. As offered by Boone prior to first pitch, best case scenario, Rizzo rejoins the club on Tuesday.

New York still has left-handers Nestor Cortes and Aroldis Chapman on the injured list.