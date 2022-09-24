Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Blows Gasket, Gets Tossed Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole left his outing Friday night in a no good, very bad, rotten mood.

After striking out J.D. Martinez to end the top of the sixth inning, Cole was visibly frustrated — he did give up a game-tying, three-run bomb to Alex Verdugo in the frame — and took his anger out on the home plate umpire Brian Knight. As the right-hander walked off the mound, he pointed and yelled in Knight’s direction and quickly got tossed. It seemed Cole for some reason blamed the umpire for the round-tripper he allowed.

Following a game-tying homer, Cole ends the inning with a strikeout and screams at the home plate umpire after a missed strike three call earlier in the inning. He?s been ejected pic.twitter.com/2X4Dqamfut — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2022

Aaron Boone tried to save Cole for getting ejected, but the Yankees manager received the same fate, getting told to hit the showers early as well.

Cole’s outing was likely over anyways after throwing 103 pitches. Over his six innings pitched, Cole allowed four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out eight.

To go along with the homer he yielded to Verdugo, Cole also surrendered a blast to Tommy Pham to begin the game. This showing from Cole won’t inspire confidence in the Yankees faithful with the postseason right around the corner.