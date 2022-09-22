Yankees Make Inevitable Roster Move Prior To Red Sox Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees haven’t had much go wrong in 2022, perhaps that’s why they just cut bait with one of the more disappointing players in their recent history.

The team announced prior to Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox that utility player Miguel Andújar was designated for assignment. They also announced reliever Wandy Peralta would be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 19 and reliever Zack Britton has been activated off the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2021.

The move with Andújar comes after he reportedly requested a trade on June 4 following a demotion to Triple-A. He hit .229/.250/.281 in 96 at-bats in the big leagues this season. If he clears waivers, the 27-year-old will have the option to accept an assignment to the minors or be released by the Yankees.

Andújar’s tenure in New York was full of ups and downs, with his rookie season representing the peak of what he would bring to The Bronx. Andújar finished the season with a .297/.328/.527 slash line with 27 homers, 92 RBI and tied the American League rookie record with 47 doubles. He entered the 2019 season as the Yankees’ top third baseman, but his season ended after just 12 games when an injured labrum would end his season.

Britton’s arrival to New York should help sure up the back end of a bullpen that has struggled down the stretch. Aaron Judge’s race for the AL home run record will take up most of the headlines as the regular season winds down, but a re-emergence from Britton could quickly fix the Yankees’ biggest problem entering postseason play.