Yankees’ Woes Continue With Andrew Benintendi Injury News

The New York Yankees will have to try to put an end to their scuffles without Andrew Benintendi in the lineup, at least for a little bit.

The former Red Sox outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right wrist inflammation. Benintendi left Friday’s loss against the Tampa Bay Rays after a swing-and-miss in the third inning while facing Rays lefty Jeffrey Springs. While X-rays on Benintendi’s wrist came back negative, per ESPN, it still wasn’t enough to keep him off the IL.

But there seems to be some confusion surrounding Benintendi’s ailment given what Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to Saturday’s game against the Rays.

“Just not sure like where we thought. May not be injured, so they got to get more CT scans,” Boone told reporters, as seen in a video tweeted out by ESPN’s Marly Rivera. “I just got briefed on it a little bit, so I don’t really don’t have much for you other than he is going on the IL, but it’s a little inconclusive right now as to exactly what.”

Boone added that Benintendi is scheduled for more testing and imaging on his wrist as “there’s still some questions out there.”

Benintendi hasn’t exactly been a difference-maker since getting dealt to the Yankees from the Kansas City Royals prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. He’s batting .246 in 33 games with New York — that’s quite the contrast to the .320 he hit with the Royals this season — with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He’s also struck out (25) nearly twice as many times as he’s walked (13).

It’s surely been quite the 24 hours for the Yankees and Boone, who ripped his ballclub following its lackluster performance on Friday.