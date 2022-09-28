Zach Wilson Update: Jets Coach Offers Positive Development On QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Zach Wilson has been cleared to return to the New York Jets after being sidelined the first three weeks of the season after suffering a knee injury.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the news when speaking to reporters Wednesday, sharing the second-year quarterback “absolutely” will make his season debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers should all go well in practice this week.

“It’s really just exciting for him to get back on the football field,” Saleh said, per the team. “It’s been six weeks and, you know, there’s a lot of different things that have to go around to make sure we run an efficient offense. From us as coaches, to the o-line, to receivers running routes, everybody is involved. So it’s exciting to get him back out there, but at the same time, it’s not all about Zach. It’s making sure were executing on all cylinders like we should every week.”

Wilson sustained the knee injury during New York’s first preseason game in mid-August and underwent successful surgery on his meniscus a few days later.

Joe Flacco stepped in for the Jets during the first three weeks with New York compiling a 1-2 record while sitting in a tie for third in the AFC East.

It was expected Wilson would be back on the field when the New England Patriots, specifically, faced the Jets as the two division rivals will face off twice in a matter of three games with the first taking place Oct. 30.

The Jets are a three-point road underdog entering Pittsburgh on Sunday.