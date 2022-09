NESN Logo Sign In

Zack Kelly had a solid second inning of work in the Boston Red Sox loss.

Boston fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday after giving up two runs in the seventh inning to lose their 3-2 lead, ultimately losing 4-3.

Kelly had a clean eighth inning after coming into the game in the seventh, pitching a big inning with the Red Sox bullpen shorthanded.

