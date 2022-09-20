Zdeno Chara Announces NHL Retirement With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

After a quarter-century of playing professional hockey, Zdeno Chara is ready to ride off into the sunset.

Chara on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NHL. The 6-foot-9 defenseman will leave the game as a member of the Boston Bruins, as he’s set to sign a one-day contract with the Original Six franchise that he captained for 14 seasons.

The 2011 Stanley Cup winner revealed the news through an Instagram post early Tuesday morning.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” Chara captioned the post. “In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon. Thank you,

Big Zee.”

Tuesday’s trip back to Boston surely won’t be the last time Chara returns to TD Garden. After a decade-plus worth of memorable contributions to the Bruins, Chara is a virtual lock to see his No. 33 retired by the Black and Gold.