Zdeno Chara Reflects On Importance Of Helping Change Bruins Culture

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — When Zdeno Chara signed with the Boston Bruins in 2006 the team needed to rebuild and change its culture.

Chara did just that during his 14 seasons with the B’s.

The 45-year-old signed a one-day contract with Boston to retire with the organization after spending the final two seasons of his career with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. Chara announced his retirement via Instagram and held a press conference at TD Garden. He was presented with his No. 33 jersey, which inevitably will hang in the Garden rafters at some point.

Chara had faith that the Bruins organization could be turned around and over the next 14 seasons — all of which he captained — and to say that happened would be an understatement. The Bruins missed the playoffs just three times during Chara’s tenure and made three Stanley Cup Final appearances.

So, why did Chara want to change the culture with a brand new team?

“Because without that, you cannot win. You need a culture,” Chara said Tuesday. “You don’t win without it. It wasn’t just me. It was team effort. I would never have done it without Patrice (Bergeron) or without Brad (Marchand) following Patrice’s lead. We set goals. It was hard in the beginning. Not everyone wanted to change, but it was necessary.”

Chara, Bergeron and Marchand went to win their only Stanley Cup together in 2011 after an incredible Stanley Cup playoff run that ended in Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks. But the 6-foot-9 defenseman won’t take credit for winning the Cup or changing the culture because he knew at the end of the day, it was a full team effort.