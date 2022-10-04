Hailie Deegan Announces NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut At Las Vegas

NESN Logo Sign In

Hailie Deegan will be taking another big step in her young career.

The 21-year-old teased “a big racing announcement” on Instagram for Tuesday, and she posted through her social media she will be making her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15.

“So excited to finally be able to tell everyone that I’m going to be making my (NASCAR Xfinity Racing) debut in less than (two) weeks in Las Vegas!! It’s truly a dream come true to be able to hit the track in this (Pristine Auction Ford) Mustang,” Deegan wrote on Instagram.

The David Gilliland Racing driver has driven in the NASCAR Truck Series full time for two years, and she and her team felt now is the time to take the next step in her career. On her YouTube channel, she posted a full video of the car she will be driving in the Xfinity Series in Las Vegas.

“I really just wanted to make my debut, for sure, in a mile and a half (race) because that’s where I felt most comfortable, but I wanted to get my feet wet in the Xfinity Series,” Deegan said. “I don’t know yet what I’m going to be doing next. I wish I knew and had it figured out already, but we’re still working through a few things. No news on that yet, but at least for the time being, we’re going for our first Xfinity race in Las Vegas, and I could not be more excited.”

From the sounds of it, Oct. 15 will be Deegan’s test run in the Xfinity Series, and it will be determined from there where she will be competing full time. The past few races have not gone the way Deegan would have hoped, so it’s likely she and DGR will make sure her debut in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a memorable one.