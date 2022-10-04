76ers Fans Not Welcoming Toward Ben Simmons In Nets Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

Ben Simmons is back playing basketball for the first time since the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference semifinals. But, Philadelphia fans weren’t enthused to see their former star return at Barclays Center.

Simmons got the start with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for a Brooklyn Nets team that is expected to be a top contender in the 2022-23 season, along with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

The 26-year-old looked like he didn’t miss a step with a big dunk in transition to score his first points of the preseason, and he impressed with flashy passes. But when he stepped to the free throw line, the 76ers fans in attendance in Brooklyn proceeded to boo the three-time All-Star. Simmons, a career 59.7 percent free throw shooter, missed both of his foul shots.

It appears Philadelphia fans still haven’t forgiven the All-NBA star for holding out in the 2021-22 season and seemingly forcing a trade away from the 76ers.

The missed free throws wasn’t the only blunder from Simmons’ Nets’ debut. He attempted a turnaround jumper but ended up completing missing the rim. Despite that, Simmons continued to show his all-around game with six points on 3-for-6 shooting along with five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes of action in the first half of Brooklyn’s exhibition game.

There was question around Simmons’ commitment to basketball during the Nets’ first-round series against the Celtics and in the offseason, but one thing is for certain, 76ers fans still hate Simmons.