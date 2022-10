It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout.

A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.