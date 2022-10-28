Aaron Judge To Red Sox? MLB Insider Offers Outlook On Possibility

So far, there’s been nothing concrete linking the Boston Red Sox to Aaron Judge.

And perhaps there never will be, as the Red Sox have their own questions to answer about the futures of Xander Bogaerts (who can opt out of his contract this offseason) and Rafael Devers (who can become a free agent next winter).

Still, Boston lingers as a hypothetical landing spot for Judge as the New York Yankees superstar prepares to hit the open market. Because while the idea might seem farfetched, the Red Sox need an influx of power — something Judge possesses in spades — and have money to spend.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan appeared Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show” and offered his two cents on the possibility of Boston pursuing Judge.

“I think a lot of the Red Sox depends on what happens with Rafael Devers, because I don’t see them extending Rafael Devers and signing Aaron Judge,” Passan said. “So, if a Devers contract comes through, then I think they’re probably out of the running for Judge.

“But if one doesn’t, then they’d be foolish not to at least inquire and see if they can sell him on going to Boston. Because if you want to talk about a coup, oh my goodness, can you imagine Aaron Judge with the Red Sox? Good Lord.”

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?