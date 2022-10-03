Aaron Rodgers Knows Packers Can’t Keep Playing Like They Did Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Packers came out of Lambeau Field with an overtime win over the Patriots, but it wasn’t the best outing for Green Bay, especially with the conditions New England played with.

Brian Hoyer was taken out of the game due to a head injury, and rookie Bailey Zappe was called upon for his first ever NFL game action. The 2022 fourth-round pick did enough to keep the game close passing for 10-for-15 with a touchdown and 99 yards. A controversial decision by head coach Bill Belichick may have cost New England the win in overtime, but the Packers got the win thanks to their run game and defense, but Aaron Rodgers was self reflective after the game.

“This way of winning, I don’t think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense,” Rodgers told reporters, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “And obviously, I’ve got to play better and will play better.”

The loss didn’t sit well with many Patriots players, so it seems neither team came away from Week 4 with a positive attitude, despite New England’s rookie class impressing.

The quarterback matchup was one that was highlighted before the game and was exacerbated once Zappe stepped in for Hoyer. The dichotomy was not lost on Rodgers, who passed for 21-of-35 for 251 yards and threw two touchdowns and one interception Sunday.

“You can’t be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one,” Rodgers said. “That doesn’t take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have.”

The Packers will get a good opportunity to rebound when they take on the New York Giants in London for Week 5.