Aaron Rodgers’ Praise Of Odell Beckham Jr. Adds To Signing Rumors

One of the more perplexing questions of the 2022 NFL season is how Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a free agent even after four weeks into the season.

The wide receiver is rehabbing from a torn ACL, but his services seem to be open to any suitor, specifically a Super Bowl contender, so it’s unlikely the New England Patriots are in the mix.

But an embrace with Tom Brady and an unofficial visit to the Giants has sparked speculation over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York signing Beckham. The 29-year-old himself seemed open to the idea of playing with the Buffalo Bills. And of course, the team he played for last season and won a Super Bowl with, the Los Angeles Rams, appear to be the favorite to sign the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

You can now add the Green Bay Packers to the speculation party as Aaron Rodgers responded to Beckham’s glowing review of his performance against the Patriots in Week 4 on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“Odell and I have been friends for a number of years now, so we keep in contact often,” Rodgers said. “We talked at various times over the years. Obviously, with a player that like, you’re always hoping there’s a time where you can figure things out and play together. But he’s a special talent, and I was really happy for him last year, seeing how they used him last year in LA and for him to get a ring. And obviously he was dominating the game to start that game until the injury.”

As the news cycle of the sports world goes, ESPN’s Marcus Spears reacted to the comments and was a big fan of Beckham signing with the Packers. And it’s a logical one. Allen Lazard profiles more as a No. 2 receiver, and Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are still getting there in their rookie careers. Beckham would be a great No. 1 option for Green Bay, but that can be said for just about any team, assuming Beckham is back to his top form after his torn ACL.

It’s only a question of “when,” not “if” Beckham signs with a team in 2022, and fans will just have to wait and see which team he decides to play for in his ninth year in the league. Now if only Will Fuller could get the same level on interest.