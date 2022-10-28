Alex Cora Reveals Conversation With Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may not be at the helm during the postseason, however with this season’s Fall Classic featuring a few former players — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez — the four-year skipper certainly has plenty of reason to stay tuned this October.

Cora, who only got to manage the Philadelphia Phillies slugger and National League home runs leader, Schwarber, for under a season in 2021, spoke on the former World Series champs veteran leadership while also revealing that the two remain in touch while no longer sharing the diamond in Boston.

“If you see the way that season went over there, it was very similar to us (Red Sox) early on, then they took off,” Cora said during an episode of Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “Then Bryce (Harper) got hurt. And they kept going, they kept going, they kept going. And I think one of the reasons was Kyle — in the clubhouse, in the dugout. … It’ll be interesting if they can show reactions in the dugout, early on in April from this team and the reactions in the dugout now. I mean, it’s unreal. Everybody has a handshake, everybody! … The guys a leader. He cares about his teammates. He’s very genuine.”

Schwarber only played 41 games, including 11 in the postseason, during his short-lived tenure in Boston. However, the left-handed hitting power bat became an instant fan favorite. Cora recalled arguably Schwarber’s most iconic moment in a Red Sox uniform — not in the batter’s box, but rather on the field at first base during Boston’s American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

You can watch the play here, courtesy of Jomboy Media.

“There’s something about him,” Cora said. “… Last year, he messed up a play at Fenway. He messed it up, right? Bad flip. Then he makes the play and … he didn’t care. … He’s amazing, a great kid.”

During his first run with the Phillies, the 29-year-old veteran batted .218/.323/.504 while crushing a career-high 46 homers and 94 RBIs through 155 games played. Winning his first World Series title as a member of the Chicago Cubs in 2016, Schwarber will seek to add yet another ring to his big league resume, facing off against the Houston Astros. Schwarber and his former skipper, Cora, have stayed in contact throughout the playoff journey.