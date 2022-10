Alex Ovechkin can make some more history this season.

The Boston Bruins will kick off the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin currently sits at 780 career goals, best for third all-time in the NHL. The Capitals captain is 21 goals away from Gordie Howe and second place.

