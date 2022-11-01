Browns’ Amari Cooper’s First Career Pass Went As Terribly As It Could

The good news for the Browns is Amari Cooper completed his first career pass attempt. The bad news for Cleveland is the wide receiver threw it to the other team.

NFL fans were treated to an Ohio matchup for “Monday Night Football” featuring the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. Jacoby Brissett has been average as a passer this season, ranking 14th in combined expected points added and completion percentage over expected. So head coach Kevin Stefanski probably thought to call up a trick play to help out the offense.

The Browns ran their variation of the “Philly Special,” where Brissett handed the ball to Nick Chubb on an end around, who then tossed it to Cooper. The eighth-year wide receiver rolled out to pass and then proceeded to throw a layup of an interception to Bengals defensive back Von Bell.

Check out the disaster of a trick play below:

Apparently, Cooper appeared to have watched highlights of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson because the pass was nowhere near Michael Woods II — he wasn’t even looking for the ball when breaking on his route.

Granted, Cooper was hit while throwing the pass, and Woods was relatively open. But as stated before, this was Cooper’s first pass attempt of his career. For all the flak Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy get, they certainly never asked the receiver to throw a pass in his Dallas Cowboys career.