Andrew Benintendi Open To Yankees Return As New York Mulls Options

While Aaron Judge is the biggest key decision the Yankees will have to make in the offseason, there are still other areas New York needs to focus on for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Judge is expected to get a lot of money this offseason, but the question is: who will pay the right fielder? The Bronx Bombers and their fans certainly hope Judge stays put, but the American League MVP front-runner could jump ship to the Mets, or he could move closer to home with the San Francisco Giants. He could even join the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well.

General Manager Brian Cashman will have his hands full when it comes to Judge, but the Yankees did get swept by the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series, which means the New York roster needs more retooling than just bringing back Judge.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch highlighted five key questions for the Yankees this offseason, and in one note, he signaled out the possible returns of Anthony Rizzo and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

New York acquired the All-Star from the Kansas City Royals during trade deadline season, and the 28-year-old outfielder was largely a disappointment. A broken hamate bone cut Benintendi’s season short, and he did not play in the postseason for the Yankees.

But Hoch said Benintendi is interested in a return to New York, and it’s possible a full season in the Bronx could help the 2018 World Series champion be more acclimated with the team.

Of course, many impending free agents would be interested in returning to their respective teams — Rizzo also expressed interest in a return to New York. But the Yankees could be bringing Benintendi back to work.