Antonio Brown Seemingly Takes Shot At Tom Brady In Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown continued his run of harassment, and this time he seemingly went after Tom Brady.

A disturbing video of the former NFL wide receiver apparently exposing himself to pool-goers in a Dubai hotel pool leaked Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.

Brown, 34, took to Twitter on Saturday to address the incident that took place in May, and he doubled down on his social media use Sunday. On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of him and Gisele Bündchen hugging after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV. Brown captioned the photo with “put that (expletive) on.”

The Instagram post was up prior to the Bucs’ Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, so, of course, Brady did not have time to comment on the post. But it had the rest of the NFL world wondering what Brown’s goal was when he posted the picture on social media.

It was difficult to see how far Brown’s reputation could go after he was released by the Buccaneers in January following a bizarre outburst at MetLife Stadium, but he certainly is trying his best to test the patience of those around him.