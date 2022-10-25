Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.

Brown evidently is selling T-shirts featuring a photo of him hugging Bündchen after the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The beleaguered wide receiver revealed the design in a tweet and posted a link to his online store, where the shirt can be purchased for $50. AB added that proceeds from sales will go to “charities supporting America’s fatherless kids” — an apparent shot at Brady’s potential divorce from Bündchen.

The merch drop came mere minutes after Brown posted a video clip of the celebratory hug, which was edited to include AB’s song, “Put that (expletive) on.”

It also came one day after Brown trolled Brady with (more) inexplicable tweets, a trend that’s been going on for several months now but has really gained steam with the 45-year-old QB reportedly going through marriage problems with Bündchen.