Antonio Brown Tweets After Troublesome Pool Video Leaks

Antonio Brown once again has found his name in headlines for a reason that does not paint the problematic pass-catcher in a good light.

A disturbing video of Brown apparently harassing a woman in a Dubai hotel pool leaked to the masses Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.

After the video circulated around the internet, Brown took to Twitter to address the incident, which took place back in May.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” Brown tweeted. “Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”

Brown, 34, has not been on an NFL roster since he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his bizarre outburst at MetLife Stadium in early January. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection currently is trying to make a career as an entertainer.