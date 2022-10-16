As Bailey Zappe Impresses Again, How Will Patriots Proceed At QB?

CLEVELAND — Mac Jones traveled with the Patriots to Cleveland this weekend. He warmed up pregame, albeit not with anything approaching his usual intensity. He watched Sunday’s game from the sideline, the first time he’s done so since suffering his high ankle sprain three weeks earlier.

By all accounts, the New England quarterback is making consistent and substantial progress as he recovers from that injury. If he stays on his current trajectory, there seems to be a real chance he’ll be medically ready to reclaim his starting job when the Patriots host the woebegone Chicago Bears next week on “Monday Night Football.”

But should he? His replacement is making that question more and more difficult to answer.

Impressive in his first NFL start last week, Bailey Zappe was even better Sunday, propelling the Patriots’ offense in a runaway 38-15 victory over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland’s cellar-dwelling run defense mostly succeeded in limiting Patriots backfield standout Rhamondre Stevenson (19 carries, 76 yards, two touchdowns) but had no cure for Zappe Fever. The fourth-round rookie completed 70.6% of his passes (24 of 34), threw for 309 yards and tossed two touchdown passes. He did not throw an interception, and his lost fumble came on a badly blown pass block by right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who subsequently was benched for the second time in three weeks.

After heavily relying on top wideout Jakobi Meyers the previous week, Zappe spread the ball around Sunday. Five Patriots players tallied exactly four receptions — two wideouts, two tight ends and one running back — with none catching more. Four reached 60 receiving yards, but none topped 65. Zappe moved well in the pocket, ducking around Browns pass rushers and locating the open man.