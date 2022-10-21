Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie

One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted.

The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.

Predictably, the man was then tackled and removed by force, which is how these things normally go.

Knowing everyone ended up safe, the incident led to some interesting shots, as seen in the photo gallery below.

Altuve seemed calm about the whole situation, in contrast to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who dishragged a person who ran onto the field during an NFL game earlier this month. Altuve, as chill as can be, explained after the game that the man told him he’d spent all his money on postseason tickets.

If that was indeed the case, hopefully the man feels he got his money’s worth. That cash probably would have come in handy for his bail.