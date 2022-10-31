Astros Vs. Phillies Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 3 Online, On TV

The Astros and the Phillies face a pivotal Game 3 in the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Houston evened up the series Saturday and will turn to Lance McCullers Jr. to take a 2-1 lead. Philadelphia will have veteran Noah Syndergaard on the mound for an opportunity at a bounce-back win.

On the offensive end, Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez will look to continue his hot streak against Phillies sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Byrce Harper.

Here is all the viewing information for Astros-Phillies Game 3:

When: Monday, Oct. 31 at 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports