Awful Situational Defense Doomed Patriots In Ugly Loss To Bears

FOXBORO, Mass. — The performance of Patriots quarterbacks, and how Bill Belichick used them, are the biggest storylines to come out of Monday night. New England’s quarterback controversy understandably will dominate headlines ahead of this Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

However, it was the failures of the Patriots defense, led by Belichick’s son, Steve, that ultimately doomed New England in its awful 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Chicago entered Gillette Stadium with one of the NFL’s worst offenses and left after racking up 390 total yards, including 243 on the ground. Much-maligned quarterback Justin Fields had arguably his best game as a pro, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown while adding 82 yards and a score on the ground.

Fields and the Bears were especially good on third downs. The Patriots struggled mightily with their situation defense, repeatedly failing to get needed stops in big moments.

Chicago converted 11 of 18 third-down attempts (61%) while averaging a whopping 13.5 yards per conversion, including pickups of 26, 20 (twice), 19, 17 and 16. The average would be 16 yards if you took out a pair of designed 1-yard keepers by Fields.

Of the Bears’ seven failed conversions, two were in garbage time with two others helping to set up more manageable field goals. Running back David Montgomery picked up 9 yards on third-and-14 early in the game to set up a 42-yard field goal, and later got five yards on a third-and-8 to set up a 50-yarder.

Here’s a full breakdown of Chicago’s 11 third-down conversions: