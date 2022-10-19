Bailey Zappe Explains ‘Surreal’ Experience As Patriots Starting QB

FOXBORO, Mass.– New England Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe entered his debut NFL season with two veteran quarterbacks — Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer — ahead of him on the depth chart. However, with the Patriots enduring a pair of setbacks via injuries to both Jones and Hoyer, Zappe has now stepped up as next in line.

Just two years ago, the 23-year-old was a college quarterback for Houston Baptist at the FCS level. Now, without a full season’s worth of NFL experience on his resume, Zappe has made two consecutive starts for the Patriots in successful fashion, leading New England to back-to-back wins.

“You don’t know when your next opportunity is gonna come,” Zappe said Wednesday. “So I think once you get the opportunity, you gotta take advantage of it and hope you get another one. … For me, it’s still surreal to be in this position to be in the NFL, be a quarterback in the NFL. And I don’t think it’ll ever come to me that I’m playing in the NFL. I think I’ll still always take advantage of every day and live this dream that I’ve had since I was 5.”

Zappe initially found his way to New England after being selected 137th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With three NFL appearances under his belt, Zappe has completed 51 of 70 attempts, totaling 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, producing a quarterback controversy in New England.

The Patriots, at the center of this quarterback debate, are scheduled to next face off against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on “Monday Night Football.”