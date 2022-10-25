Bailey Zappe Takes Over For Mac Jones, Quickly Throws Touchdown Pass

FOXBORO, Mass. — It looks like “Zappe Fever” is alive and well.

Bailey Zappe started as the backup to Mac Jones, who returned after missing three weeks due to a high ankle sprain, against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but after Jones struggled early on, the Patriots went back to Zappe. And the rookie didn’t disappoint.

Zappe took over for Jones at the start of New England’s fourth series and four plays into that drive, he tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Jakobi Meyers to cut into Chicago’s deficit with 9:43 left in the second quarter. Check out the play here:

Zappe completed all three of his passes on the drive for 53 yards. The scoring strike to Meyers erupted the Gillette Stadium crowd into a “Zap-pe, Zap-pe” chant.

Zappe went in for Jones after the second-year quarterback completed just 3-for-6 passes for 13 yards, including throwing an ugly interception in Bears’ territory off his back foot. The Patriots went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the game with Jones leading the offense.