Bailey Zappe’s Tyquan Thornton Take Will Excite Patriots Fans

After a month on injured reserve, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton finally is beginning to contribute for the New England Patriots.

Bailey Zappe believes he’s just scratching the surface.

Speaking Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the rookie quarterback teased an impending breakout for Thornton, who made his delayed NFL debut two weeks ago.

“(Sunday) I think was only a tiny bit of what he can do,” Zappe said.

Thornton finished with just 37 yards on four receptions Sunday, but he found the end zone twice in New England’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns — once on a 2-yard touchdown strike from Zappe and again on a 19-yard jet sweep.

The second-round draft pick began the game as the Patriots’ fourth receiver but moved up a rung after Kendrick Bourne suffered a toe injury on New England’s opening possession. With Nelson Agholor (hamstring, inactive) also unavailable, Thornton played 40 of his team’s 70 offensive snaps and logged seven touches (four catches, three carries), more than any other Patriots wideout or tight end.