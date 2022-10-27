Bart Scott Suggests Trade Target For Tom Brady’s Struggling Bucs

Bart Scott believes there’s a potential move the struggling Buccaneers should consider by the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Tampa Bay’s wide receivers group could benefit from an infusion of high-end talent before the league’s trading window closes. A clear indication of the Bucs’ wideout needs is that Leonard Fournette — a running back — leads the Bucs in receptions entering Week 8, roughly the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Fortunately for Tom Brady and company, it appears there are several pass-catching options available for trade, even after Robbie Anderson and Kadarius Toney were moved to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, respectively. Scott has his eye on one potential target that could be especially appealing for the Bucs.

“A guy like Jerry Jeudy because he’s still under his rookie deal — you have him under control,” Scott said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “You have him for more than one year. This is a present move and a future move.”

The Broncos are off to a slow start in the Russell Wilson, which reportedly led to teams contacting Denver about its star players. One of those players is Jeudy, who reportedly can be acquired in exchange for a third-round draft pick. The Bucs might not be keen on giving up such a valuable asset with a potential post-Brady rebuild on the horizon, but you also could argue Jeudy is better than any player who Tampa Bay could land in Round 3 next spring.

Time will tell if Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London is Jeudy’s last with the Broncos. If not the Buccaneers, another sensible landing spot for the 2020 first-rounder would be the wide receiver-needy Green Bay Packers.