Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews

An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center.
After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side.
Andrews was evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game, with backup James Ferentz entering for New England’s final two possessions. Pennel, who spent the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, was penalized for an illegal blindside block and ejected from the game.
After the Bears closed out a 33-14 victory at Gillette Stadium, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Pennel’s ejection. He did not defend his player’s actions, saying Pennel’s block was unacceptable.
“I saw it,” Eberflus told reporters. “Yeah. Totally in the wrong. He should not do that, and I told him right afterward. That’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deferred to Eberflus’ comments when asked about the hit Tuesday morning.
“I think Coach Eberflus probably put it well, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” Belichick said.
Smith also fielded questions about the play when speaking with reporters postgame. His INT was one of four turnovers the Patriots committed in the loss.
“I took off running with (the ball) and out of my peripheral, I see Mike P kill someone,” the linebacker said. “So I’m like, there’s no need to waste my energy trying to run into the end zone. I’ll just run out of bounds.”
With the Patriots facing a short week, Andrews’ injury puts his availability for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets in question. The longtime team co-captain has not missed a game since Week 17 of the 2020 season. The 33-year-old Ferentz would be his most likely replacement if he cannot play against the Jets.