Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews

An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center.

After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side.

Andrews was evaluated for a head injury and did not return to the game, with backup James Ferentz entering for New England’s final two possessions. Pennel, who spent the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, was penalized for an illegal blindside block and ejected from the game.

Here's the hit that knocked David Andrews out of last night's game.



Mike Pennel was penalized and ejected. Andrews was evaluated for a head injury. Puts his availability for Sunday in question with a short week. pic.twitter.com/NgxHAOHhWl — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2022

After the Bears closed out a 33-14 victory at Gillette Stadium, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Pennel’s ejection. He did not defend his player’s actions, saying Pennel’s block was unacceptable.

“I saw it,” Eberflus told reporters. “Yeah. Totally in the wrong. He should not do that, and I told him right afterward. That’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deferred to Eberflus’ comments when asked about the hit Tuesday morning.