Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will have a pair of players making their season debuts Thursday night as they look for a bounce-back win while hosting the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden.

Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out the first four games as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, will make his return as he starts on Boston’s second defensive pairing. Jack Studnicka also will get the start as he pivots the third forward line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle serving as his wingers.

Grzelcyk certainly should help Boston’s defense after the Bruins allowed seven goals against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, their first loss of the season.

The Ducks enter Thursday’s contest having dropped three games in a row.

The Bruins are viewed by oddsmakers as a home favorite with the total set at over/under 6.5 — a bit of a bump given Boston’s high-scoring affairs to this point.

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET

Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams: