Bill Belichick Can Blame Himself For Chaos Surrounding Patriots QBs

Nevertheless, the scene from Monday night still could’ve been avoided.

Belichick after the game said that the plan was for Jones and Zappe to split time, and that Jones’ health was a “factor” in the bizarre, preseason-like approach. He also claimed that Jones’ removal in the second quarter was less a benching and more a reflection of the game plan. Moreover, Belichick indicated Jones would’ve come back into the game in the fourth quarter had the score not gotten out of hand. With the Bears steamrolling to a victory, Belichick exercised caution with his still-rehabbing quarterback. At least, that’s what he wants us to believe.

But if Jones wasn’t healthy enough to play the full game, then he shouldn’t have been on the field at all, plain and simple. Belichick had to know that Jones could initially struggle against a decent Bears pass defense, and that such regression from the Patriots’ offense would play right into the hands of mutiny-minded, booze-loaded fans. And he also had to know that bringing in Zappe after a Jones interception would enable fans eager for a permanent change at quarterback. Even if Belichick really planned on playing Zappe in the second quarter no matter what, he could’ve shifted course in the moment and spared Jones humiliation in front of a national TV audience.

Jones should’ve played the entire game or not at all. While there was a case to be made for giving Jones a soft landing ahead of this Sunday’s pivotal game against the New York Jets, you also could’ve argued for rolling with Zappe for one more game and instead allowing Jones to knock off the cobwebs on the road and without the pressure of “Monday Night Football.”

The 70-year-old Belichick either didn’t have his finger on the pulse of the situation or didn’t care and was fine with flying by the seat of his pants. We’re not sure which is worse.

However, Belichick after the game was given opportunities to clean up the mess. It might’ve been too little, too late, but it would’ve been better than nothing.

Instead, he doubled down on the bit across three media availabilities: a postgame news conference, a WEEI appearance and a morning Zoom call.

Belichick said Jones’ health played a role in the two-quarterback approach, but also said his removal from the game had nothing to do with performance or a medical decision. He said Jones would’ve come back into the game if the score was closer, but also said that starting Zappe in the third quarter, when the Patriots only trailed by six, was “the best decision at that point in time.” He again refused to publicly back Jones as the starting quarterback.

As for the two-quarterback gameplan, Belichick said he, Jones and the coaching staff were on the same page. The Patriots head coach also kept reporters in the loop, as NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero clearly knew something was up earlier in the day and ESPN’s Adam Schefter shortly before kickoff reported that Jones and Zappe both would play.

But other Patriots players? They apparently were kept in the dark, something that became clear during conversations inside the locker room.