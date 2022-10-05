Bill Belichick Unsurprisingly Mum On Patriots’ Week 5 QB Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wasn’t going to show his hand Wednesday morning regarding the New England Patriots’ Week 5 quarterback situation, instead joking how the team would make sure to get media members the injury report in short order.

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones missed New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a high-ankle sprain only to have second-stringer Brian Hoyer leave Sunday’s game with a head injury. Rookie Bailey Zappe stepped in for his NFL debut, and while he impressed coaches and teammates with his poise, the Patriots weren’t able to outlast Aaron Rodgers and company in a 27-24 overtime defeat at Lambeau Field.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Belichick said before practice when asked if Zappe would assume the starting role against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. “Take it day to day. Going to use that once a day.”

In regards to both Jones and Hoyer, Belichick would not say whether either would prepare to play for the game against Detroit. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Tuesday that Jones is unlikely to play, though he was spotted during the media-allowed portion of practice. Hoyer was not spotted.

“Yeah, we’ll have the injury report for you,” Belichick said when asked about Jones. “Can’t wait to get it out. I just want to make sure it’s accurate so see where things are in practice.”

He added when asked about Hoyer: “Yeah, well that injury report. Can’t wait to get it to you. It will have all the details.”

Belichick shared prior to the Week 4 contest how Jones was making progress after the ankle injury that he suffered during New England’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Initial reports hinted Jones would miss multiple games with the injury, though nothing has been confirmed by the team.