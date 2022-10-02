Bill Simmons Mocks NFL For Handling Of ‘Tua Rule’

NESN Logo Sign In

If it looks like a concussion, seems like a concussion, it’s probably a concussion. It appears the NFL is still figuring that out.

The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday that they have agreed to make modifications to the concussion protocol in which “gross motor instability” will be applied when assessing a player during a game who has suffered a possible head injury.

The change in protocol is in light of the injuries Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained over the course of four days, including last Sunday when to the naked eye, it seemed Tagovailoa had a concussion when he was wobbly on his feet following a hit, but somehow passed protocol and returned to game action against the Buffalo Bills.

Ringer CEO Bill Simmons didn’t waste time going to social media to mock the NFL for its handling of the situation as it seemed like this is a common sense rule in the protocols that should have already been in place.

“Great job by the NFL creating the Tua Rule ? if a player gets concussed in a game, starting this week, that will now mean that he suffered a concussion,” Simmons tweeted.

Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field, but many, including New England Patriots players, felt the signal caller shouldn’t have even played in the first place — especially on a short week — given the incident that occurred against the Bills.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel backed his decision to play Tagovailoa and said the quarterback felt better on the plane ride home with the team following the game. In the statement from the NFL and NFLPA, they said the investigation into if the Dolphins followed the concussion protocol correctly is still ongoing.